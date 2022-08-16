UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Intends To Discuss Ukrainian Settlement At Meeting With Guterres, Zelenskyy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Erdogan Intends to Discuss Ukrainian Settlement at Meeting With Guterres, Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to discuss diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Turkish leader's office said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to discuss diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Turkish leader's office said.

A trilateral meeting between Guterres, Zelenskyy and Erdogan will be held in Lviv on Thursday.

The Erdogan administration confirmed plans for a trilateral meeting, noting that it would discuss steps to end the conflict in Ukraine "by diplomatic means, by revitalizing the mechanism created to export Ukrainian grain to global markets."

