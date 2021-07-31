UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Not Ruling Out Arsons As Cause Of Wildfires In Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 10:18 PM

Erdogan Not Ruling Out Arsons as Cause of Wildfires in Turkey

The Turkish authorities are investigating wildfires that have gripped the country, and do not rule out arsons as a possible cause, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Turkish authorities are investigating wildfires that have gripped the country, and do not rule out arsons as a possible cause, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"We are thoroughly investigating the causes of wildfires. If there are such traitors who can set to fire their own motherland, they will face severe punishment," Erdogan said at a crisis center in Antalya.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said that 88 wildfires in 30 regions have been taken under control, and 10 blazes are still in active phase.

The death toll from the wildfires has reached six, and over 400 people got injured, including 10 who are still getting treatment in hospitals, according to the health ministry.

The fires broke out in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey earlier in the week, prompting evacuation of several hotels.

More Stories From World

