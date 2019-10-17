Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the White House next month will go ahead as planned but could be scrapped depending on developments over the next couple of days, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's visit to the White House next month will go ahead as planned but could be scrapped depending on developments over the next couple of days, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday.

"It's still on the schedule," Mulvaney said when asked whether Erdogan would still visit the United States on November 13. "Yeah, I think that depends on how the next couple of days go."