UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan's US Visit Still On Schedule, But Depends Next Couple Of Days - White House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:41 PM

Erdogan's US Visit Still on Schedule, But Depends Next Couple of Days - White House

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the White House next month will go ahead as planned but could be scrapped depending on developments over the next couple of days, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the White House next month will go ahead as planned but could be scrapped depending on developments over the next couple of days, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Thursday.

"It's still on the schedule," Mulvaney said when asked whether Erdogan would still visit the United States on November 13. "Yeah, I think that depends on how the next couple of days go."

Related Topics

White House Visit United States Tayyip Erdogan November

Recent Stories

Russian Security Council Chief Lauds Russia-China ..

7 seconds ago

Trump Says 'Great News' Out of Erdogan-Pence Meeti ..

5 minutes ago

First lady calls for efforts to rise awareness abo ..

5 minutes ago

Speakers pay rich tribute to legendary poet Faiz A ..

5 minutes ago

International Parliamentarians Congress to be esta ..

5 minutes ago

UNSC Members, Guterres to Address Turkish Offensiv ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.