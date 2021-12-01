Erupting Volcano Jolted La Palma Record 376 Times on Tuesday - Institute

The Spanish island of La Palma saw a record 376 tremors on Tuesday since the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting, the National Geographic Institute said

The strongest quake was estimated at magnitude 4.1. The previous record was set in November when the island, part of the Canary Islands chain off northwest Africa, was hit 319 times.

The volcanic activity remains stable, with occasional "pulses," according to the Madrid-based institute. It has shown no signs of abating since the volcano began spewing lava, ash and toxic gases in September.

The institute said that the third lava torrent spilled into the sea this week. Molten rock has engulfed over 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) of land, destroying more than 2,700 buildings and prompting the evacuation of some 7,000 people.