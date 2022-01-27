Estonia Says Ready to Assist Ukraine in Enhancing Cybersecurity - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Estonia is ready to provide Ukraine with assistance in defending its cyberspace and to exchange experience on combating hybrid threats, the Estonian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

At the end of last week, a delegation of Estonian and NATO cybersecurity military specialists visited Ukraine amid recent large-scale cyberattacks on governmental websites. The counterparts discussed the country's efforts in defending its cyberspace during attacks and an overall state of cybersecurity in Ukraine. The parties also exchanged experiences in combating cyberattacks and discussed further steps on enhancing cooperation in the sphere.

"Estonia is ready to send cyber specialists to Ukraine to further develop this exchange. By supporting Ukraine, we are also strengthening our own defense posture," Estonian Undersecretary for Cyber Affairs Margus Matt said, according to the statement.

The Estonian delegation expressed support for Ukraine's accession to the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), the statement read.

CCDCOE Director Jaak Tarien added that Ukraine's experience in combating cyberthreats "will help to improve both the knowledge and readiness to face such threats in each Member State of CCDCOE individually and in NATO as a whole."