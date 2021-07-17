UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Arrests Hundreds For Alleged Support Of Tigray Rebels: State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

Ethiopia arrests hundreds for alleged support of Tigray rebels: state media

Hundreds of people were arrested and businesses shut in the Ethiopian capital on suspicion of supporting Tigrayan rebels in the country's war-torn northern region, police told state media Saturday

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Hundreds of people were arrested and businesses shut in the Ethiopian capital on suspicion of supporting Tigrayan rebels in the country's war-torn northern region, police told state media Saturday.

Addis Ababa Police Commissioner, Getu Argaw, said those detained had suspected links to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's once-powerful ruling party the government has since outlawed as a terrorist group.

"323 people suspected of helping the TPLF in various activities have been arrested," Getu told the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

"Businesses that are alleged to have links to the suspects have been shuttered and are currently under investigation." Some were also being investigated for allegedly possessing weapons, smoking hash, gambling, and insulting the national flag and constitution, he said.

The arrests comes as the war in Tigray takes on a new dimension, with the deployment of forces from several regions in the fight against the Tigrayan rebels signalling a potential widening of the conflict.

The fighting has already left thousands dead and, according to the United Nations, pushed 400,000 into famine.

Amnesty International on Friday accused Ethiopia of arbitrarily arresting dozens of ethnic Tigrayans in Addis Ababa and elsewhere since rebels retook control of the region's capital last month.

Those detained have included activists and journalists, and some have been beaten and transported hundreds of kilometres (miles) from the capital, Amnesty said.

The total number is likely to be in the hundreds, with the whereabouts of many unknown, Amnesty said.

Abiy's government has previously denied engaging in ethnically-motivated arrests The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a state-affiliated but independent body, said it was also monitoring reports of arbitrary arrests, business closures and "other types of harassment targeting ethnic Tigrayans".

The EHRC and rights groups have similarly voiced concern about previous rounds of such arrests going back to the beginning of the war.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Police United Nations Business Addis Ababa Ethiopia Media From Government

Recent Stories

CPO expresses firm commitment to implement electio ..

25 seconds ago

Protesters rally outside Cameroon president's Gene ..

26 seconds ago

PTI Gov brings petroleum levy to 'zero' level

20 minutes ago

Met office forecast light rain in Karachi

20 minutes ago

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

20 minutes ago

Civil armed forces land in AJK to assist local civ ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.