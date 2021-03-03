UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia Ready To Negotiate With Egypt, Sudan Over Dam - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 08:37 PM

Ethiopia Ready to Negotiate With Egypt, Sudan Over Dam - Foreign Ministry

Ethiopia is ready for talks with Egypt and Sudan over the Renaissance Dam, which has been the object of disputes between the countries since 2012, Dina Mufti, the spokesman of Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Ethiopia is ready for talks with Egypt and Sudan over the Renaissance Dam, which has been the object of disputes between the countries since 2012, Dina Mufti, the spokesman of Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to negotiate in good faith with Egypt and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam", Mufti said during the press conference.

The spokesman expressed hope that the African Union would succeed in its mediating mission to reach an agreement over the dam, while anticipating that the negotiations will be resumed soon.

On Tuesday Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Sudanese counterpart Dr.

Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi speaking during a joint press-conference, called on Ethiopia to engage in the negotiation process to reach a fair and just agreement that would secure the rights of all the three countries.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been under construction since 2012 and would become the largest dam in Africa when completed. However, the project triggered disputes with Egypt and Sudan that both fear that the dam would undermine their water security. The talks between the three countries on a final agreement that would resolve all contradictions on the use of Nile's water and the dam's work, repeatedly hit a deadlock.

Related Topics

Africa Water Egypt Dam Ethiopia Sudan Dina Mufti All Agreement

Recent Stories

Spain drops probe into ex-military Whatsapp group

3 minutes ago

KP artists, performers hold gathering to mark worl ..

3 minutes ago

Senegal opposition leader arrested after scuffles ..

3 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Commissioner-General f ..

25 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Babar Azam's ..

24 minutes ago

One dead in rocket attack on Iraq base hosting US ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.