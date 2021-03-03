Ethiopia Ready to Negotiate With Egypt, Sudan Over Dam - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ethiopia is ready for talks with Egypt and Sudan over the Renaissance Dam, which has been the object of disputes between the countries since 2012, Dina Mufti, the spokesman of Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Ethiopia is ready for talks with Egypt and Sudan over the Renaissance Dam, which has been the object of disputes between the countries since 2012, Dina Mufti, the spokesman of Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to negotiate in good faith with Egypt and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam", Mufti said during the press conference.

The spokesman expressed hope that the African Union would succeed in its mediating mission to reach an agreement over the dam, while anticipating that the negotiations will be resumed soon.

On Tuesday Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Sudanese counterpart Dr.

Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi speaking during a joint press-conference, called on Ethiopia to engage in the negotiation process to reach a fair and just agreement that would secure the rights of all the three countries.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been under construction since 2012 and would become the largest dam in Africa when completed. However, the project triggered disputes with Egypt and Sudan that both fear that the dam would undermine their water security. The talks between the three countries on a final agreement that would resolve all contradictions on the use of Nile's water and the dam's work, repeatedly hit a deadlock.