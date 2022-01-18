EU Agrees European Security Structure Needs Review - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The EU agrees that the European security structure should be reviewed, but it is necessary to change the agenda of negotiations and increase the number of participants, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a meeting of the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee.

Borrell said relevant proposals would be needed for the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU on January 24.

He stressed that a lot has changed since the 1970s, including what concerns Europe's security architecture, for example, the Soviet Union no longer exists.