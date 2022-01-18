UrduPoint.com

EU Agrees European Security Structure Needs Review - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 01:20 AM

EU Agrees European Security Structure Needs Review - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The EU agrees that the European security structure should be reviewed, but it is necessary to change the agenda of negotiations and increase the number of participants, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a meeting of the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee.

Borrell said relevant proposals would be needed for the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU on January 24.

He stressed that a lot has changed since the 1970s, including what concerns Europe's security architecture, for example, the Soviet Union no longer exists.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament January

Recent Stories

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

46 minutes ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

46 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

46 minutes ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

1 hour ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.