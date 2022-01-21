EU Commission Expects Member States to Agree on COVID Passes for Travel Soon - Spokesman

The European Commission expects the EU nations to coordinate travel guidelines for coronavirus certificates within the next few days, commission spokesman Christian Wigand said on Friday

"Member states are invited to harmonize their national rules on the use of the certificates, on a standard deadline of acceptation of these 90 days applicable for travel.

This is also something that we are discussing within the context of updating of free circulation. We are waiting for a final decision in the next few days," Wigand said at a briefing.

In late December, the commission limited the validity of certificates to 270 days to facilitate the movement within the EU. Documents contain information about coronavirus vaccinations, tests, and recoveries of their holders.