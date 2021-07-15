UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Advises Lifting Of Virus-Related Travel Curbs On Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:31 PM

EU Council Advises Lifting of Virus-Related Travel Curbs on Ukraine

The Council of the European Union, its decision-making body, recommended on Thursday that coronavirus restrictions be lifted on non-essential travel from Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Council of the European Union, its decision-making body, recommended on Thursday that coronavirus restrictions be lifted on non-essential travel from Ukraine.

The council published a list of 23 non-EU countries that should have restrictions scrapped.

It said Thailand and Rwanda were dropped from the safe travel list, which is reviewed every two weeks.

"Rwanda and Thailand were removed from the list and Ukraine was added to the list," a press statement read.

China was featured in the list, pending confirmation of reciprocity. The council said travel curbs should also be gradually lifted for China's special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao as well as Taiwan.

Related Topics

Thailand Ukraine China European Union Hong Kong Rwanda From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

48 minutes ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

48 minutes ago

APCNGA hails govt's decision to import gas through ..

2 minutes ago

UN Urges Lebanon to Swiftly Form New Government - ..

2 minutes ago

SNGPL organizes E-Kachehri for customers

2 minutes ago

Siblings drown in Daral canal Swat

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.