EU Council Advises Lifting of Virus-Related Travel Curbs on Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Council of the European Union, its decision-making body, recommended on Thursday that coronavirus restrictions be lifted on non-essential travel from Ukraine

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Council of the European Union, its decision-making body, recommended on Thursday that coronavirus restrictions be lifted on non-essential travel from Ukraine.

The council published a list of 23 non-EU countries that should have restrictions scrapped.

It said Thailand and Rwanda were dropped from the safe travel list, which is reviewed every two weeks.

"Rwanda and Thailand were removed from the list and Ukraine was added to the list," a press statement read.

China was featured in the list, pending confirmation of reciprocity. The council said travel curbs should also be gradually lifted for China's special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao as well as Taiwan.