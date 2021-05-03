EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 to 15-year olds

The European Medicines Agency said Monday it has begun evaluating the use of Pfizer BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds after a similar request in the United States

The "EMA will communicate on the outcome of its evaluation, which is expected in June unless supplementary information is needed," the Amsterdam-based agency said in a statement.