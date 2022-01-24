EU Foreign Ministers See No Need for Any Measures to Evacuate Staff From Ukraine - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) EU foreign ministers see no need to take any measures to evacuate staff from Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"I don't think there is a need for us to do any kind of precautionary measure form the point of view of the number of our staff and their permanence in Ukraine," Borrell said after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.