EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Belarus, Hold Breakfast With Tikhanovskaya June 21- Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) EU member states' foreign ministers will discuss Belarus at their meeting in Luxembourg, scheduled for June 21, which will be preceded by a breakfast with Belarusian opposition activist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, a high-ranking EU source told reporters in Brussels.

The EU foreign ministers will also touch upon Iraq and Latin America, the source added.

The meeting is expected to result in the adoption of the fourth set of sanctions on Belarus.