PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) France, Germany, Italy and Spain on Friday vowed to continue providing security aid to countries in the troubled Sahel region after a brutal murder of three foreigners and a local in Burkina Faso.

"We will keep up the existing initiatives to support armies in the region, as well as gendarmeries and interior security forces, in their operations, training and strengthening their capacities," a joint statement read.

The four condemned "odious assassinations" of Irish conservationist Rory Young, Spanish journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile who were filming a documentary in Burkina Faso when they were ambushed and killed on Monday. The body of a Burkinabe soldier was also found.