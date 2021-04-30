UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Nations Pledge Security Aid To Africa's Sahel After 3 Europeans Killed In Burkina Faso

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:07 PM

EU Nations Pledge Security Aid to Africa's Sahel After 3 Europeans Killed in Burkina Faso

France, Germany, Italy and Spain on Friday vowed to continue providing security aid to countries in the troubled Sahel region after a brutal murder of three foreigners and a local in Burkina Faso

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) France, Germany, Italy and Spain on Friday vowed to continue providing security aid to countries in the troubled Sahel region after a brutal murder of three foreigners and a local in Burkina Faso.

"We will keep up the existing initiatives to support armies in the region, as well as gendarmeries and interior security forces, in their operations, training and strengthening their capacities," a joint statement read.

The four condemned "odious assassinations" of Irish conservationist Rory Young, Spanish journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile who were filming a documentary in Burkina Faso when they were ambushed and killed on Monday. The body of a Burkinabe soldier was also found.

Related Topics

Murder France Germany Young David Ireland Spain Italy Burkina Faso

Recent Stories

The HUAWEI Watch Fit opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

9 minutes ago

Around 25 faithful to sit for Aitkaf in Faisal Mas ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 131 lives, infects 5,112 more peop ..

1 minute ago

Biden Believes Americans Not Racist, But Black Peo ..

1 minute ago

VCs approve recommendations for promotion of peace ..

1 minute ago

Turbat University suspends academic activities til ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.