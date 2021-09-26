(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) The European Commission has not provided any facts about the alleged cyberattacks perpetrated by Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

On Friday, the European Union accused Russia of complicity in a cyberattack campaign known as "Ghostwriter" against a number of member states.

"We are ready to consider any facts but we are not given any facts," Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, adding that the European partners simply impute to Russia responsibility for the alleged attacks in a barefaced way.