EU Ready To Assist Mali During Transitional Period - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The European Union stands ready to assist new authorities of Mali during a transitional period to help restore constitutional order after the appointment of the interim government, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"The EU is ready, on the one hand, to assist in overcoming the transition period, in organizing credible elections that will lead to the restoration of constitutional order, and, on the other hand, in carrying out crucial reforms to address structural, long-term challenges in Mali," Borrell said in a statement.

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers initiated a rebellion at a military base near the capital city of Bamako. They detained then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and several other high-ranking governmental officials.

After Keita and his government had resigned, the mutineers established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) as the ruling body and launched consultations with the country's political figures and representatives of the civil society to create a road map for democratic rule in Mali. According to the road map agreed on September 12, the transitional period is set to last for 18 months.

Ex-Defense Minister Ba N'Daou has been appointed as transitional head of state and former Foreign Minister Moctar Ouane as his Prime Minister. Earlier in the day, the Economic Community of West African States announced the lifting of sanctions imposed on Mali after a military coup.

