EU States Ask UNSC To Discuss Turkey's Offensive In Syria Wednesday - Diplomatic Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:16 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The European Union member states sitting on the UN Security Council (UNSC) have requested an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss Turkey's military operation in northern Syria, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Yes, the meeting was requested," the source said on Tuesday in response to a question whether a meeting on the issue of Turkey's offensive in northern Syria was requested by the EU member states sitting on the UN Security Council.

Last week, the UN Security Council convened behind closed doors to address the Turkish incursion in northern Syria, but it did not issue a joint statement supported by all member states.

On October 9, Turkey launched an offensive in neighboring Syria in a bid to create a safe zone along the border that would be free of Kurdish fighters.

Turkey considers the Kurdish forces in Syria an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it has classified as a terrorist organization.

The Turkish military has said it now controls the Syrian border cities of Ras al-Ain and Tell Abiad.

Since the United States withdrew its troops from northern Syria, the Kurds have turned to the Syrian government for help. The government has deployed the Syrian Arab Army to the north of the country to help repel the Turkish offensive.

Damascus has said Turkey's offensive in northern Syria is an act of aggression as it violates the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

