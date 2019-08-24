UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU States May Hesitate To Ratify EU-Mercosur Deal If Brazil Ignores Rainforest Fires- Tusk

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 07:33 PM

EU States May Hesitate to Ratify EU-Mercosur Deal If Brazil Ignores Rainforest Fires- Tusk

The process of ratifying the EU-Mercosur trade agreement by individual EU member states may be impeded due to Brazil's inaction toward the continuing destruction of the Amazon rainforest, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said Saturday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The process of ratifying the EU-Mercosur trade agreement by individual EU member states may be impeded due to Brazil's inaction toward the continuing destruction of the Amazon rainforest, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said Saturday.

Currently, the Amazon rainforest, which produces about 20 percent of the Earth's atmosphere's oxygen, is burning from wildfires at a record rate and has drawn international attention. Environmental activists have been staging protests at Brazilian embassies worldwide and accusing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of supporting farmers who are burning the rainforest to expand farming land.

"We, of course, stand by the EU-Mercosur agreement, which is also about protecting the climate and environment. But it is hard to imagine a harmonious process of ratification by the European countries as long as the Brazilian government allows for the destruction the green lungs of planet Earth," Tusk said during a press conference ahead of the G7 summit in the French town of Biarritz.

On Friday, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that there would be no way that Ireland would vote to ratify the EU-Mercosur trade agreement if Brazil did not honor its environmental commitments and protect the Amazon rainforest.

The trade pact between the European Union and Mercosur bloc, which at the moment comprises Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, has been under negotiation for almost 20 years. In late June, the blocs agreed on the terms of the deal with the aim of enhancing economic cooperation and boosting sustainable growth. Once ratified by all individual member states and in force, the deal will eliminate the majority of tariffs between the two blocs by establishing a free trade area.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote European Union Leo Biarritz Ireland Argentina Brazil Paraguay Uruguay May June All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Latham ton drives New Zealand's reply against Sri ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences doctors ass ..

3 minutes ago

I thanked the UN secretary general for his stateme ..

3 minutes ago

Mainly hot, humid weather forecast in most parts o ..

3 minutes ago

Valuables, cash taken away in 3 incidents in Sialk ..

28 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges UN secretary general to ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.