EU to Discuss Critical Infrastructure Protection at Informal Summit on October 7 - Michel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Protection of Europe's critical infrastructure will be featured on the agenda of the upcoming informal summit of the European Union in Prague on October 7 amid recent attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, European Council President Charles Michel said on Saturday.

"Sabotage of #Nordstream pipelines is a threat to the EU. We are determined to secure our critical infrastructure. Leaders will address this at the upcoming summit in Prague," Michel said on Twitter.

On Monday, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative.

The Swedish and Danish authorities said they discovered gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and its allies are now switching their policy from imposing sanctions to destroying energy infrastructure. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incident as an act of international terrorism.