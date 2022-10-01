UrduPoint.com

EU To Discuss Critical Infrastructure Protection At Informal Summit On October 7 - Michel

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 10:01 PM

EU to Discuss Critical Infrastructure Protection at Informal Summit on October 7 - Michel

Protection of Europe's critical infrastructure will be featured on the agenda of the upcoming informal summit of the European Union in Prague on October 7 amid recent attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, European Council President Charles Michel said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Protection of Europe's critical infrastructure will be featured on the agenda of the upcoming informal summit of the European Union in Prague on October 7 amid recent attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, European Council President Charles Michel said on Saturday.

"Sabotage of #Nordstream pipelines is a threat to the EU. We are determined to secure our critical infrastructure. Leaders will address this at the upcoming summit in Prague," Michel said on Twitter.

On Monday, the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative.

The Swedish and Danish authorities said they discovered gas leaks caused by undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the United States and its allies are now switching their policy from imposing sanctions to destroying energy infrastructure. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incident as an act of international terrorism.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Twitter European Union Prague Nord Vladimir Putin United States October Gas From

Recent Stories

Police start to enforce registration of tenants of ..

Police start to enforce registration of tenants of residential, commercial prope ..

3 minutes ago
 Owner of Boulevard Mall, his son held for issuing ..

Owner of Boulevard Mall, his son held for issuing bogus cheque

3 minutes ago
 Childhood Immunization vital to protect children f ..

Childhood Immunization vital to protect children from deadly diseases: Mir Jan J ..

6 minutes ago
 Delegation presents Rs5m cheque to Chief Minister ..

Delegation presents Rs5m cheque to Chief Minister Fund

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM directs ministers to hold public hearings o ..

AJK PM directs ministers to hold public hearings once a week

6 minutes ago
 Women Exempt From Partial Mobilization in Russia - ..

Women Exempt From Partial Mobilization in Russia - Defense Minister

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.