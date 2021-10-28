UrduPoint.com

EU To Focus On Pandemic, Economic Recovery, Climate Change At G20 Summit - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:28 PM

EU to Focus on Pandemic, Economic Recovery, Climate Change at G20 Summit - von der Leyen

The European Union will focus on the effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic; the global economic recovery; and the climate change at the upcoming G20 summit, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The European Union will focus on the effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic; the global economic recovery; and the climate change at the upcoming G20 summit, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"I want to focus on three main topics: the pandemic and how to end it, the question on global economic recovery and climate change," von der Leyen said at a press conference ahead of the G20 Summit and the UN Climate Change Conference.

Related Topics

United Nations European Union

Recent Stories

EU Expects 3.5 Billion Vaccine Doses to Be Produce ..

EU Expects 3.5 Billion Vaccine Doses to Be Produced in Bloc Next Year - Von Der ..

1 minute ago
 Famous singer Jawwad Ahmed conducts workshop in A ..

Famous singer Jawwad Ahmed conducts workshop in Arts Council of Pakistan

1 minute ago
 ECP may ban PML-N if illegal foreign funding prove ..

ECP may ban PML-N if illegal foreign funding proved: Farrukh

1 minute ago
 Moscow shuts down as Russia sees record virus case ..

Moscow shuts down as Russia sees record virus cases, deaths

1 minute ago
 Russia's Rosneft CEO Not Ruling Out New Escalation ..

Russia's Rosneft CEO Not Ruling Out New Escalation of Deficit, Oil Price Surge

1 minute ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Tournament Powered by NewHoriz ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Tournament Powered by NewHorizon engages the ICT Sector

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.