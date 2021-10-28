EU to Focus on Pandemic, Economic Recovery, Climate Change at G20 Summit - von der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The European Union will focus on the effort to end the COVID-19 pandemic; the global economic recovery; and the climate change at the upcoming G20 summit, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"I want to focus on three main topics: the pandemic and how to end it, the question on global economic recovery and climate change," von der Leyen said at a press conference ahead of the G20 Summit and the UN Climate Change Conference.