EU To React Decisively To 'Disruptive Actions' Of Russian Intelligence Services - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:00 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The European Union, in light of the recent accusations of the Czech Republic against Russia, calls on Moscow to refrain from activities that "threaten security and stability in Europe," and will also decisively respond to "disruptive actions of Russian intelligence services," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"The European Union strongly condemns the illegal activities on the territory of the Czech Republic that caused the explosions at the Vrbetice ammunition depot in 2014. ... The EU takes extremely seriously the conclusions by the Czech authorities, based on extensive investigations, that officers of the Russian military intelligence GRU perpetrated these actions. ... Russia must desist from activities that threaten security and stability in Europe and run counter to Russia's international obligations," the statement says.

Borrell stressed that "disruptive actions of Russian intelligence services against the interests and security of the EU and its member states will continue to be met with the staunchest resolve, including at the level of the European Union, as appropriate."

"The European Union expresses full solidarity with the Czech Republic, supports the actions taken by its authorities so far and stands ready to support its further efforts to bring those responsible to justice. The EU condemns the disproportionate reaction and subsequent threats of Russian Federation towards the Czech Republic," the document says.

