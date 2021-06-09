EU-US Summit Regarded as Potential Key Milestone in Renewing Partnership

The upcoming EU-US summit is expected to focus on four major areas, including the pandemic and green energy, and could become a key milestone in re-energizing cooperation, Ana Paula Zacarias, Secretary of State for European Affairs of Portugal, told the European Parliament on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The upcoming EU-US summit is expected to focus on four major areas, including the pandemic and green energy, and could become a key milestone in re-energizing cooperation, Ana Paula Zacarias, Secretary of State for European Affairs of Portugal, told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"We would like to ... agree with the US on an ambitious cooperation agenda in four key areas: fighting the COVID pandemic and driving forward a sustainable global recovery. Second, protecting our planet and fostering green growth. Third, strengthening trade, investment and technological cooperation. And fourth, building a more democratic, peaceful, and secure world," Ana Paula Zacarias said.

US President Joe Biden will visit Brussels for the first time as US president next week. European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that the summit is expected to give a boost to a "multilateral approach" on a variety of issues.

"We expect that leaders will agree on a very concrete and ambitious set of deliverables in all these four areas, and we believe that this event has the potential to be a key milestone in renewing and reenergizing our partnership," Ana Paula Zacarias told the European Parliament.

The EU-US summit is scheduled to take place on June 15 and will focus on a broad range of issues, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, response to common security threats, and climate change. Biden is expected to meet with Michel, as well as the chief of the European Union's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, and will also participate in the meeting with NATO member states' leaders the day before.

Portugal currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.