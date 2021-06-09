UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU-US Summit Regarded As Potential Key Milestone In Renewing Partnership

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 02:52 PM

EU-US Summit Regarded as Potential Key Milestone in Renewing Partnership

The upcoming EU-US summit is expected to focus on four major areas, including the pandemic and green energy, and could become a key milestone in re-energizing cooperation, Ana Paula Zacarias, Secretary of State for European Affairs of Portugal, told the European Parliament on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The upcoming EU-US summit is expected to focus on four major areas, including the pandemic and green energy, and could become a key milestone in re-energizing cooperation, Ana Paula Zacarias, Secretary of State for European Affairs of Portugal, told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"We would like to ... agree with the US on an ambitious cooperation agenda in four key areas: fighting the COVID pandemic and driving forward a sustainable global recovery. Second, protecting our planet and fostering green growth. Third, strengthening trade, investment and technological cooperation. And fourth, building a more democratic, peaceful, and secure world," Ana Paula Zacarias said.

US President Joe Biden will visit Brussels for the first time as US president next week. European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday that the summit is expected to give a boost to a "multilateral approach" on a variety of issues.

"We expect that leaders will agree on a very concrete and ambitious set of deliverables in all these four areas, and we believe that this event has the potential to be a key milestone in renewing and reenergizing our partnership," Ana Paula Zacarias told the European Parliament.

The EU-US summit is scheduled to take place on June 15 and will focus on a broad range of issues, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, response to common security threats, and climate change. Biden is expected to meet with Michel, as well as the chief of the European Union's executive, Ursula von der Leyen, and will also participate in the meeting with NATO member states' leaders the day before.

Portugal currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Related Topics

NATO World Parliament European Union Visit Brussels Portugal June Event All

Recent Stories

PM to open first one-window Ehsaas facility in cap ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan administers 10 million doses of Covid-19 ..

43 minutes ago

Turkey sends 50,000 more vaccine doses to Northern ..

4 minutes ago

Cambodia reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, tally now ..

4 minutes ago

New Zealand reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 in man ..

22 minutes ago

Hong Kong sees no new local COVID-19 cases for 2 s ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.