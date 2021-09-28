UrduPoint.com

EU Wants To Hold Membership Talks With North Macedonia Before 2021 End - Commission

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 04:51 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to start negotiations on EU membership with North Macedonia, not only Albania, before the end of the year, commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to start negotiations on EU membership with North Macedonia, not only Albania, before the end of the year, commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Tuesday.

"The EU commission president is pushing for the start of intergovernmental conferences for both Albania and North Macedonia before the end of the year," Spinant said at a briefing.

