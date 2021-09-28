EU Wants to Hold Membership Talks With North Macedonia Before 2021 End - Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to start negotiations on EU membership with North Macedonia, not only Albania, before the end of the year, commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Tuesday

"The EU commission president is pushing for the start of intergovernmental conferences for both Albania and North Macedonia before the end of the year," Spinant said at a briefing.