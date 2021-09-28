EU Works With Bulgaria to Start N.Macedonian Accession Talks by Year-End - Commission

The European Union is working with Bulgaria and North Macedonia to settle the outstanding issues and start the Western Balkan country's accession talks by the end of 2021, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday

Bulgaria has vetoed the start of accession talks with North Macedonia over history and language disagreements.

"We are working hard with both sides in many talks, also with Bulgaria, that we overcome this last obstacle. There many good ideas that are really worth going in depth so that we overcome this last obstacle to start the first intergovernmental conference, and our goal is to start it with North Macedonia and Albania before the end of the year," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

The EU official is on a visit to North Macedonia ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit.