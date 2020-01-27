European Allies Must Assist in West Africa, Sahel Region as US Reviews Next Steps - Esper

European allies should assist in security operations in West Africa and the Sahel region as the United States reviews its footprint in those areas, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a press briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) European allies should assist in security operations in West Africa and the Sahel region as the United States reviews its footprint in those areas, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said during a press briefing on Monday.

"I think it's time for other European allies to assist as well in the region and that could offset whatever changes we make as we consider next steps in Africa," Esper said.

The Pentagon is currently reviewing its military posture in Africa Command and Southern Command and soon will begin reviews of the other US commands, Esper said. The aim is to make a decision to redirect US forces around the world and return US forces to the United States to improve readiness.

Moreover, Esper said no decision has been made about closing the new US drone base in Niger and reducing US forces in West Africa.