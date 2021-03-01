UrduPoint.com
European Commission To Present Vaccination Passport Bill In March - Von Der Leyen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:00 PM

European Commission to Present Vaccination Passport Bill in March - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The European Commission is planning to present a bill on a digital COVID-19 passport in March, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"We'll present this month a legislative proposal for a Digital Green Pass," von der Leyen tweeted, adding that the document will serve as proof of vaccination, recovery from the disease, or contain results of tests for those who are not yet vaccinated.

According to the EU official, the pass will guarantee the protection of its users' data.

"The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans' lives. The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad - for work or tourism," the commission president added.

Following last week's virtual EU summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that that the bloc's member states had agreed on the need to create an online certification system before the upcoming summer.

More Stories From World

