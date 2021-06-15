UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's COREPER To Agree On Another Package Of Anti-Belarus Sanctions On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

EU's COREPER to Agree on Another Package of Anti-Belarus Sanctions on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) of the European Union plans to agree on another package of sanctions against Belarus on Wednesday, according to the agenda.

The agenda says that a decision and a resolution concerning restrictive measures in connection with the situation in Belarus will be adopted. This issue is listed among those that do not require preliminary discussion.

Related Topics

Resolution European Union Belarus

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

30 minutes ago

Hungary, Portugal fans 'thrilled' to be back in pa ..

4 minutes ago

COAS expresses satisfaction over stabilization op ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister restored country's positive image a ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.