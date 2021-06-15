EU's COREPER To Agree On Another Package Of Anti-Belarus Sanctions On Wednesday
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:10 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) of the European Union plans to agree on another package of sanctions against Belarus on Wednesday, according to the agenda.
The agenda says that a decision and a resolution concerning restrictive measures in connection with the situation in Belarus will be adopted. This issue is listed among those that do not require preliminary discussion.