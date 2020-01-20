Ex-Bolivian Economy Minister to Run for President From MAS Party - Morales

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Former Bolivian Economy Minister Luis Arce Catacora will run for president from the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, the country's former president and the party's leader, Evo Morales, said on Sunday.

"After two stages of intense debate, we chose a formula with which we will win the May 3 election: president Luis Arce Catacora, and vice-president David Choquehuanca," Morales said on Twitter.

In late December, Morales told Sputnik that he expected the victory of MAS candidate in the upcoming election.

In October, Morales claimed victory in the election that would launch his fourth consecutive presidential term in Bolivia. The opposition challenged his victory, triggering violent protests across the nation. Morales was pressured by the military to step down and flee the country. Opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez took over as interim president and called a new vote, pledging to ensure that Morales not be allowed to run.