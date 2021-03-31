UrduPoint.com
Ex-Egyptian Prime Minister Passes Away Aged 88 - Government Press Service

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Former Egyptian Prime Minister Kamal El-Ganzoury has died at the age of 88, the government's press service said on Wednesday.

The cabinet of ministers held a minute of silence in El-Ganzoury's honour and stressed the late prime minister's contribution to the development of Egypt.

According to the national Al Ahram newspaper, El-Ganzoury died in the early hours of Wednesday in Cairo's hospital after a long struggle with illness.

El-Ganzoury served as head of government twice ” from 1996 to 1999 under the leadership of late President Hosni Mubarak, and between the fall of 2011 and late June of 2012, when Mohammed Morsi was elected Egypt's new president.

During his tenure, the nation's parliament repeatedly tried to pass a vote of no-confidence on El-Ganzoury's government, but each time his cabinet retained its functions with the support of the military.

More Stories From World

