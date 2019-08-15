Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Faces 2 More Criminal Charges on Corruption - Lawyer

Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has faced criminal charges on two more corruption cases, his lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has faced criminal charges on two more corruption cases, his lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik on Thursday.

"He has received two more notifications about being accused of being involved in corruption.

Both cases are related to acquisition of land lots in the village of Koy-Tash," Slesarev said.

Atambayev, who was arrested last week after a prolonged strife between law enforcers and his supporters near his residence in Koy-Tash, has already been charged with organizing mass riots, murder, attempted murder, taking hostages, using violence against officials, machinations during modernization of the Bishkek Thermal Power Station and illegal acquisition of his headquarters.