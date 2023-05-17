UrduPoint.com

Ex-UK Prime Minister Truss Arrives In Taiwan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Ex-UK Prime Minister Truss Arrives in Taiwan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night for a five-day working visit, the Taiwanese Central news Agency (CNA) reported on Tuesday.

Truss arrived at Taoyuan International Airport around 6:30 p.m. (10:30 GMT) and was welcomed by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, the broadcaster reports. Truss has become the first former leader of the United Kingdom to visit the country in 27 years, the broadcaster reported.

The former prime minister said that she had been planning to visit Taiwan for some time but had been "unable" to do so due to her post in the government. She vowed to work with Taipei and the people of Taiwan "to see this thriving democracy in action and do all I can to make sure we are preparing freedom and democracy for the future," as quoted by CNA. Truss also called Taiwan the "haven of free enterprise (and) free speech" and said she was visiting to be at the "frontier of freedom" at what was an "absolutely vital time for the world," the report said.

On Wednesday morning, the British politician will give a speech in Taipei dubbed "Taiwan: On the Frontline of Freedom and Democracy" and organized by the government-funded Prospect Foundation, the broadcaster reported.

Last week, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the UK parliament's lower house, harshly criticized Truss's decision to visit Taiwan and called the trip "perfomative" and "the worst kind" of diplomacy for Instagram (banned in Russia over extremism), warning that it might cause a serious escalation in the region, as happened after the visit of then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August 2022, as quoted by The Guardian.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia China Parliament Democracy Visit Beijing Nancy Taoyuan Taipei Independence Enterprise United Kingdom August Post All From Government Instagram Airport P

Recent Stories

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health re ..

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health response to COVID-19 pandemic in ..

27 minutes ago
 Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1- ..

Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1-0 victory over Milan

27 minutes ago
 Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

3 hours ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.