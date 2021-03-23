- Home
- Ex-Venezuela Official Pleads Guilty to Bribery, Money Laundering Charges - US Justice Dept
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:02 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) A former Citgo Petroleum Corporation official has pleaded guilty to charges of bribery and money laundering brought by the United States, the US Department of Justice said in a release on Tuesday.
"A dual US-Venezuelan citizen and former official at Citgo Petroleum Corporation, a Houston-based subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned and state-controlled energy company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), pleaded guilty Monday in connection with his role in laundering millions of Dollars in bribes and corruptly providing business advantages to multiple individuals who obtained contracts with Citgo and PDVSA," the release said.