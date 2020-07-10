UrduPoint.com
Expanded G7 Summit Unlikely To Be Effective Without China's Participation - Lavrov

Fri 10th July 2020

An expanded G7 Summit, proposed by US President Donald Trump, will be ineffective without the participation of China, as Beijing's presence is required to resolve global economic and financial issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) An expanded G7 Summit, proposed by US President Donald Trump, will be ineffective without the participation of China, as Beijing's presence is required to resolve global economic and financial issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

In late May, Trump said that the United States is postponing the G7 meeting, originally planned for June, until September and plans to invite the leaders of Russia, India, Australia and South Korea to refresh "this very outdated group of countries." According to the US president, he does not feel that the G7 "properly represents what's going on in the world.

"As for the G7, the list of countries that the US president mentioned as potential invitees to the upcoming summit in America probably reflects the understanding that the G7 alone can no longer solve anything. But with those countries that have been named, the situation is unlikely to change dramatically, because not everyone is on the list that was announced... We are convinced that without China, serious issues of the world economy and world finance are unlikely to be effectively resolved," Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

The G7 is composed of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

