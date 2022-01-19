Experience of Russia-Iran Cooperation in Syria Can Be Applied in Other Areas - Raisi

(@FahadShabbir)

The experience of interaction between Russia and Iran in Syria can create prerequisites for its application in other areas, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The experience of interaction between Russia and Iran in Syria can create prerequisites for its application in other areas, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have a very good experience of cooperation with Russia in Syria, and this is cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the region, in the Syrian Arab Republic. Such a very good experience can create the preconditions for us to apply this experience in many other areas," Raisi said.