UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Of Russia's Butina To Meet Her At Moscow Airport After Months In US Jail - Father

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:39 PM

Family of Russia's Butina to Meet Her at Moscow Airport After Months in US Jail - Father

The family of Maria Butin, a Russian national imprisoned in the United States on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent, will meet her in one of the airports of the Russian capital Moscow, Maria's father, Valery Butin, told Sputnik on Saturday

BARNAUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The family of Maria Butin, a Russian national imprisoned in the United States on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent, will meet her in one of the airports of the Russian capital Moscow, Maria's father, Valery Butin, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Butina was arrested in mid-2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison last April on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent in the US. She signed her plea deal after being held in solitary confinement and requested a sentence of time served. Earlier in September, her lawyer Robert Driscoll said that the woman would be released on October 25.

"Nothing is known yet, the date of the release remains unchanged - October 25.

No other details are known, neither the flight number, nor the time. The process of release is traditional, she will be transferred to the immigration services' officials who, in turn, will deport her from the country within 24 hours. We do not know any details, the entire family will probably meet her in one of the Moscow airports, and [our] other daughter will arrive from St. Petersburg, everything will get clear in the coming days," Butin said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace of the US judicial system and has accused the court of carrying out a political order. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Butina's indictment is unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg United States April September October Women Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

Russian Gov't Endorses Agreement With Kyrgyzstan o ..

58 seconds ago

WCO delegation visits Dubai Customs and views late ..

15 minutes ago

Azadi March: Inside story of Shehbaz Sharif's meet ..

17 minutes ago

Dr Hafeez Shaikh briefs global financial, investme ..

9 seconds ago

Maleeha Lodhi pays a farewell call on UN Secretary ..

1 minute ago

Govt economic team succeeds in reviving national e ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.