UrduPoint.com

Fate Of Russian Assets In EU To Be Decided According To Law - European Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Fate of Russian Assets in EU to Be Decided According to Law - European Commission

The fate of Russian assets in the European Union will be decided according to the law of countries that hold those assets, European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The fate of Russian assets in the European Union will be decided according to the law of countries that hold those assets, European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"Talking about private assets there is freeze and ceased task force working within European commission, coordinating with work of member states on identifying assets of the sanctioned persons and entities freezing those assets, taking some steps toward seizure and potentially confiscation. It has to be done on a basis of criminal law of the country, where the assets are located," Dombrovskis told a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Criminals

Recent Stories

33 criminals held with drugs, weapons

33 criminals held with drugs, weapons

1 minute ago
 Sherry Rehman takes notice of bushfire incident at ..

Sherry Rehman takes notice of bushfire incident at Margallah Hills

1 minute ago
 SCBAP condemns attack on Advocate Ayyaz Zahoor

SCBAP condemns attack on Advocate Ayyaz Zahoor

1 minute ago
 Bezos' Blue Origin Delays Crewed Launch of New She ..

Bezos' Blue Origin Delays Crewed Launch of New Shepard NS-21 Spacecraft

1 minute ago
 Russia to Operate Zaporizhzhia NPP, Electricity Ca ..

Russia to Operate Zaporizhzhia NPP, Electricity Can be Supplied to Ukraine - Off ..

4 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region Has Prospects to Work in 'Russ ..

Zaporizhzhia Region Has Prospects to Work in 'Russian Family' - Russian Official

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.