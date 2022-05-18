Fate of Russian Assets in EU to Be Decided According to Law - European Commission

The fate of Russian assets in the European Union will be decided according to the law of countries that hold those assets, European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The fate of Russian assets in the European Union will be decided according to the law of countries that hold those assets, European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.

"Talking about private assets there is freeze and ceased task force working within European commission, coordinating with work of member states on identifying assets of the sanctioned persons and entities freezing those assets, taking some steps toward seizure and potentially confiscation. It has to be done on a basis of criminal law of the country, where the assets are located," Dombrovskis told a press conference.