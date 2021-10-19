UrduPoint.com

FBI Raids Home Of Russian Billionaire Deripaska - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

FBI Raids Home of Russian Billionaire Deripaska - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The FBI is raiding the home of Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska, NBC news reported on Tuesday in a tweet, citing law enforcement.

The tweet includes a photo of what appears to be an FBI agent standing outside the taped-off home of Deripaska in Washington. The reason for the raid is currently unknown.

Deripaska filed a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department in March 2019, claiming that American sanctions reduced his fortune by $7.5 billion and that the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control persecuted him unfairly and illegally. A US court denied his lawsuit and refused to lift the sanctions against him, prompting him to file an appeal in July 2021.

As follows from the property registry documents of the District of Columbia, the mansion in Washington DC that is being searched belongs to Hestia International LLC, registered in the US state of Delaware. Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources, that this corporation is linked to Deripaska.

According to the documents, the house was purchased in May 2006 for $15 million and its current cadastral value together with the lot is estimated at almost $16 million.

This is a two-story house, built in 1986, with a living area of about 11,620 square feet. The house has 26 rooms in total - seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and five fireplaces.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Columbia March May July FBI 2019 Post From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits the pavilions of India, Pakistan and Singapore at Ex ..

24 minutes ago
 Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on U ..

Pages covering travelling to UAE most visited on UAE Government Portal‎

1 hour ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.