FBI Raids Home of Russian Billionaire Deripaska - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The FBI is raiding the home of Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska, NBC news reported on Tuesday in a tweet, citing law enforcement.

The tweet includes a photo of what appears to be an FBI agent standing outside the taped-off home of Deripaska in Washington. The reason for the raid is currently unknown.

Deripaska filed a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department in March 2019, claiming that American sanctions reduced his fortune by $7.5 billion and that the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control persecuted him unfairly and illegally. A US court denied his lawsuit and refused to lift the sanctions against him, prompting him to file an appeal in July 2021.

As follows from the property registry documents of the District of Columbia, the mansion in Washington DC that is being searched belongs to Hestia International LLC, registered in the US state of Delaware. Earlier in the day, The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed sources, that this corporation is linked to Deripaska.

According to the documents, the house was purchased in May 2006 for $15 million and its current cadastral value together with the lot is estimated at almost $16 million.

This is a two-story house, built in 1986, with a living area of about 11,620 square feet. The house has 26 rooms in total - seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and five fireplaces.