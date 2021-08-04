UrduPoint.com

Fighting In Afghanistan's Lashkargah Kills 7 Civilians, Injures 97 Over Past Day - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:38 PM

Seven civilians have died and 97 others been injured as a result of ongoing fighting in Lashkargah, the capital of Afghanistan's largest province of Helmand, over the past 24 hours, a source in the provincial health department told Sputnik on Wednesday

The wounded and the bodies of the dead have been taken to hospitals in the province, the source said.

The armed confrontation between the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and Afghan government forces has been intensifying since foreign troops began to withdraw in May.

The fighting in Lashkargah reportedly picked up on Sunday. Several tv and radio stations in the province were shut down.

On Tuesday, the Afghan national army called on residents to leave Lashkargah so that an operation can be carried out to clear the city of Taliban militants.

