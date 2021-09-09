Fire kills 10 at hospital in North Macedonia

At least 10 people died in a fire late Wednesday at a makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients in the western city of Tetovo in North Macedonia

TIRANA, Sept. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 10 people died in a fire late Wednesday at a makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients in the western city of Tetovo in North Macedonia.

The fire, which broke out around 9 p.m. local time (0100 GMT), was extinguished, Health Minister Venko Filipce wrote on Twitter.

Causes of the fire were yet to be found, Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev wrote on Facebook.

Five prosecutors from the municipal prosecution office in Tetovo and Skipje cities were at the scene to investigate, reported the Information news Agency.

Zaev and President Stevo Pendarovski have expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery on their Facebook.

Recently, coronavirus infection cases and deaths have risen sharply in North Macedonia, with 702 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.