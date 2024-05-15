Open Menu

Federal Govt Reduces Petrol Price By Rs15.39 Per Litre

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

The latest reports say that the Finance Ministry has shared notification regarding reduction in the prices of the petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) Good news for the public amidst inflation, the Federal government reduced the prices of petroleum products on Wednesday.

The Finance Ministry issued a notification in this regard.

As per the notification, the price of petrol was decreased by Rs15.39 per liter while the price of diesel was reduced by Rs7.88 per liter.

Following the reduction in prices, the new price of petrol stood at Rs273.10 per liter and diesel at Rs274.08 per liter.

As per the notification, the price of kerosene oil was decreased by Rs 9.86, with the new price being Rs 173.48, and the price of light diesel was reduced by Rs 7.54, now priced at Rs 161.17.

The Ministry of Finance said that the new prices would come into effect from 12:00 AM tonight and would remain applicable until June 1st.

