Musadik Urges Political Dialogue To Resolve Past Conflicts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik said on Wednesday that political parties should engage in dialogue to move forward and leave behind past conflicts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik said on Wednesday that political parties should engage in dialogue to move forward and leave behind past conflicts.
Speaking to a private news channel, he called on all political parties to come together to address nation's issues.
He stated, "Someday you have to stop, someday you have to talk about improvement.
Let's say today is the day and let's start."
He urged political parties to initiate dialogue but criticized the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for not believing in political discussions.
He further accused PTI leaders of having an undemocratic attitude, stating they engage in politics of accusations and hatred.
He said that PTI leaders statements contradict each other’s, saying, "The example of 'fight fight, talk talk' fits them."
Recent Stories
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..
NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..
PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items
Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' ..
Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Pa ..
Ambassador Amna highlights Pakistani women’s role in economic development
MoU signs between WAPDA, GB Scouts to provide security to Diamer Bhasha dam proj ..
Price Magistrates continues action against profiteers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project11 minutes ago
-
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary34 minutes ago
-
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in Quetta32 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items32 minutes ago
-
Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference36 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Palestinian struggle36 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna highlights Pakistani women’s role in economic development36 minutes ago
-
MoU signs between WAPDA, GB Scouts to provide security to Diamer Bhasha dam project35 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates continues action against profiteers36 minutes ago
-
Police foils smuggling attempt of non-custom paid products36 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, cop injured in encounter36 minutes ago
-
Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC57 minutes ago