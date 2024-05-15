Open Menu

Paramedical Association Delegation Calls On Provincial President Of PA Salam In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 11:13 PM

Delegation of District Usta Muhammad Paramedical Association (PA) led by Nazakat Ali met Provincial President of Paramedical Association Abdul Salam Zehri in Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Delegation of District Usta Muhammad Paramedical Association (PA) led by Nazakat Ali met Provincial President of Paramedical Association Abdul Salam Zehri in Quetta on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Paramedical Association’s Usta Muhammad Organizer Ali Jamali informed Abdul Salam Zehri about all the problems being faced by them in the area, on which he assured to solve them soon.

He said that government employees were the backbone of the government machinery and their problems would be solved on priority basis.

