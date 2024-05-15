Vawda Demands Evidence About Alleged Interference In Judiciary
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2024 | 11:11 PM
The senator while addressing a fiery press conference emphasizes the need to protect the country from both external and internal conspiracies, and to cease targeting state institutions.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday questioned Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Babar Sattar about his claims of alleged interference in judicial affairs.
“Accusations alone won't suffice; evidence must be presented in court,” Vawda stated during a press conference in Islamabad. He noted that 15 days had passed without any supporting details for the interference claims.
The former Federal minister urged IHC judge Babar Sattar to provide evidence of interference, pledging to support him if such evidence is presented. He also called for the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to intervene in the matter.
Vawda emphasized the need to protect the country from both external and internal conspiracies, and to cease targeting state institutions.
Recently, Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Babar Sattar reiterated his claims of interference by intelligence agencies in judicial proceedings. In a letter to IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Sattar alleged that he was pressured to withdraw from the audio leaks case.
Justice Sattar claimed that a high-ranking security official instructed him to step back from examining the surveillance system involved in the case, which he disregarded despite the threats.
The case pertains to petitions filed last year by former premier Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib, son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, regarding alleged audio leaks.
Earlier, six judges of the IHC had written letters to the chief justice regarding the alleged interference by the agencies in the judiciary.
