Open Menu

Vawda Demands Evidence About Alleged Interference In Judiciary

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2024 | 11:11 PM

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

The senator while addressing a fiery press conference emphasizes the need to protect the country from both external and internal conspiracies, and to cease targeting state institutions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2024) Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday questioned Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Babar Sattar about his claims of alleged interference in judicial affairs.

“Accusations alone won't suffice; evidence must be presented in court,” Vawda stated during a press conference in Islamabad. He noted that 15 days had passed without any supporting details for the interference claims.

The former Federal minister urged IHC judge Babar Sattar to provide evidence of interference, pledging to support him if such evidence is presented. He also called for the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to intervene in the matter.

Vawda emphasized the need to protect the country from both external and internal conspiracies, and to cease targeting state institutions.

Recently, Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Babar Sattar reiterated his claims of interference by intelligence agencies in judicial proceedings. In a letter to IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Sattar alleged that he was pressured to withdraw from the audio leaks case.

Justice Sattar claimed that a high-ranking security official instructed him to step back from examining the surveillance system involved in the case, which he disregarded despite the threats.

The case pertains to petitions filed last year by former premier Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib, son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, regarding alleged audio leaks.

Earlier, six judges of the IHC had written letters to the chief justice regarding the alleged interference by the agencies in the judiciary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Wife Islamabad High Court From Court Bushra Bibi Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provin ..

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..

4 minutes ago
 NCRC delegation discusses out of school children i ..

NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..

4 minutes ago
 PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

4 minutes ago
 Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All ..

Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' ..

8 minutes ago
 Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role ..

Iranian cultural counselor stresses family's role in societal resilience amid Pa ..

8 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna highlights Pakistani women’s rol ..

Ambassador Amna highlights Pakistani women’s role in economic development

8 minutes ago
MoU signs between WAPDA, GB Scouts to provide secu ..

MoU signs between WAPDA, GB Scouts to provide security to Diamer Bhasha dam proj ..

7 minutes ago
 Price Magistrates continues action against profite ..

Price Magistrates continues action against profiteers

8 minutes ago
 Police foils smuggling attempt of non-custom paid ..

Police foils smuggling attempt of non-custom paid products

8 minutes ago
 Dacoit killed, cop injured in encounter

Dacoit killed, cop injured in encounter

8 minutes ago
 Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC

Special Judge Anti Corruption repatriated to SHC

29 minutes ago
 SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21

SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan