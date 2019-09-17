First Cases of African Swine Fever Registered in South Korea - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) First cases of African swine fever have been registered in South Korea not far from the border with North Korea, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

On Monday, five pigs died at a farm in Paju near the border between the two Koreas.

According to Yonhap news agency, on Tuesday, specialists confirmed that the animals had died as a result of African swine fever.

"We will make our efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever," Kim Hyeon-soo, the minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs, said as quoted by the media outlet.

In May, North Korea reported about the first outbreak of the African swine fever to the World Organization for Animal Health. The disease was detected in animals in an agricultural cooperative in the north of the country near the border with China, where cases of this fever had been registered since last August. The fever was later registered in Mongolia and Vietnam.