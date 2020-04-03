UrduPoint.com
First Three COIVD-19 Cases Registered In Malawi, Only 4 African States Yet Unaffected

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:35 PM

The government of Malawi confirmed on Friday that the first three COVID-19 cases were registered in the country, bringing the number of countries on the continent that have not officially registered cases of the disease down to four

In the televised address to the nation, president Peter Mutharika said that a 61-year-old woman who had recently traveled to India, as well as two of her contacts, tested positive for the disease.

In the televised address to the nation, president Peter Mutharika said that a 61-year-old woman who had recently traveled to India, as well as two of her contacts, tested positive for the disease.

Only four other countries in Africa Lesotho, South Sudan, Comoros, and Sao Tome and Principe have not reported any COVID-19 cases yet.

On Friday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent since the start of the outbreak had surpassed 7,000.

However, many medical officials believe that the numbers for Africa may be understated due to the continent's lack of testing kits.

