Flight Recorders of Crashed An-26 Decrypted - Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister

Flight recorders of the An-26 plane, which crashed near Kharkiv in late September, were decrypted, the cause has been established as engine failure and gross errors have been revealed during flights and their organization, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyy, who heads the government commission on investigation of the plane crash, said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Flight recorders of the An-26 plane, which crashed near Kharkiv in late September, were decrypted, the cause has been established as engine failure and gross errors have been revealed during flights and their organization, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyy, who heads the government commission on investigation of the plane crash, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a farewell ceremony or those killed in the An-26 crash in the Kharkiv Region was held in Kharkiv, the event was attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"As of today, it can be stated that the tragic sixth flight of the An-26Sh aircraft has been fully restored based on the results of decryption of flight recorders, and the content of negotiations has been established, both between the crew members and with the flight management.

The technical cause of abnormal operation of the left engine and the triggering of the pressure drop sensor by torque meter has been established. This happened as a result of a failure in one of the engine control system units," Uruskyy said on Facebook.

In addition, the investigation into the causes of the An-26 crash established "the presence of gross violations, both during the performance of flight missions and in the organization of flights in general," he said.

After the defense ministry completes its own internal investigation on October 12, its materials will be transferred to military commissariats and, tentatively, after October 15, the process of paying compensation to the families of the victims will begin, he said.

Uruskyy also added that the government commission to investigate the causes of the An-26 crash was continuing its work.