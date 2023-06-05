UrduPoint.com

Floods In Haiti Leave At Least 15 Killed, 8 Others Missing - Civil Protection Agency

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Preliminary data show that at least 15 people have died and eight others have gone missing as a result of devastating floods and landslides in Haiti, caused by the tropical storm Arlene, the Haitian Directorate for Civil Protection said on Monday.

"According to preliminary information, 15 are dead, 8 missing, 7,475 families have suffered, 1,219 houses are flooded, and around 13,390 people have been evacuated in the (departments of) Ouest, Nippes, Sud-Est, Nord-Ouest and Centre," the agency stated.

On Saturday morning, Haiti was hit by heavy rains caused by the tropical storm Arlene. Heavy rainfall triggered river overflows, floods and landslides in several districts. Local authorities have taken a number of emergency measures to ensure safety for the affected population.

