Open Menu

Football: Scottish Cup Result

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Football: Scottish Cup result

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Scottish Cup result on Sunday:

Semi-final

Rangers 2 (Dessers 5, 78) Hearts 0

Played Saturday

Aberdeen 3 (Miovski 2, Sokler 90, MacDonald 119) Celtic 3 (Kuhn 21, Forrest 63, O'Riley 105+1) after extra-time

Celtic win 6-5 on penalties.

Related Topics

Rangers Aberdeen Sunday

Recent Stories

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

3 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

3 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

5 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

5 hours ago
itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

1 day ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 day ago

More Stories From World