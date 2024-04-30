Open Menu

Football: South African Premiership Result

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) South African Premiership result on Monday:

Mamelodi Sundowns 3 (Shalulile 26, 35, Lorch 64) TS Galaxy 0

Playing Tuesday (all times GMT)

Cape Town Spurs v Polokwane City, Richards Bay v AmaZulu (both 1730)

Wednesday

Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates, Chippa Utd v Moroka Swallows (both 1300), Stellenbosch v Golden Arrows (1530), Royal AM v SuperSport Utd (1730)

Thursday

Kaizer Chiefs v Sundowns (1730)

