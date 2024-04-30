Football: South African Premiership Result
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) South African Premiership result on Monday:
Mamelodi Sundowns 3 (Shalulile 26, 35, Lorch 64) TS Galaxy 0
Playing Tuesday (all times GMT)
Cape Town Spurs v Polokwane City, Richards Bay v AmaZulu (both 1730)
Wednesday
Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates, Chippa Utd v Moroka Swallows (both 1300), Stellenbosch v Golden Arrows (1530), Royal AM v SuperSport Utd (1730)
Thursday
Kaizer Chiefs v Sundowns (1730)
Recent Stories
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel
PTI leaders get interim bail
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update
French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning
More Stories From World
-
Tesla wins key China security clearance during Musk visit24 seconds ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table33 seconds ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 3rd update39 seconds ago
-
Nadal keeps his clay dream alive as he battles past Cachin10 minutes ago
-
Campaigning EU chief defends record during debate11 minutes ago
-
US, Mexican presidents order 'concrete' border steps: statement21 minutes ago
-
Global pandemic agreement talks in race against time21 minutes ago
-
Gaza protesters defy Columbia deadline to leave campus2 hours ago
-
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor3 hours ago
-
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year3 hours ago
-
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse3 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests3 hours ago