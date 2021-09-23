Former Czech President Klaus Hospitalized Twice in Two Weeks - Spokesman

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Former Czech President Vaclav Klaus has been hospitalized for the second time in the past two weeks on Thursday at the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, his spokesman, Petr Macinka, told reporters.

Last week, 80-year-old Klaus was admitted to the CVH due to high blood pressure and stomach problems, but was released from the hospital on September 17.

"Mr. Klaus is hospitalized again, as it turned out that the problems that caused him to be treated at the CVH last week have not completely disappeared.

This is unpleasant, but not for long, I hope" Macinka said.

Klaus, who served as president of the Czech Republic from 2003 to 2013, underwent hip surgery in 2008, and cataract surgery four years later. At the end of February this year, Klaus tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to that, he strongly objected to various government measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 and was even fined twice for not wearing a mask at public events.